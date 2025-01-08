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THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF SOCCER IN CHARLOTTESVILLE

Charlottesville Blues FC is the city’s pre-professional soccer club, competing in USL League Two and the USL W League—two of the most competitive development platforms in North America.

As the highest level of soccer in Charlottesville, the Blues provide a true pathway to the professional game. Through its “Path2Pro” model, the club brings together top-tier talent from across the country and around the world—including Division I standouts from the University of Virginia and beyond—competing in a high-performance environment designed to develop and elevate players.

Now entering its third season, the model is already proven. Charlottesville Blues FC has successfully helped players earn professional contracts, reinforcing its role as a legitimate launchpad to the next level.

But the Blues are more than a team—they’re a community-driven organization focused on creating meaningful matchday experiences, growing the sport at every level, and building a culture that reflects the passion of Charlottesville.

From packed summer matches to youth engagement and community partnerships, Charlottesville Blues FC represents the future of soccer in Central Virginia.

This is Charlottesville’s team.

For all Media Requests, please get in touch with Brian Krow – bkrow@charlottesvillebluesfc.com